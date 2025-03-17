Statement from EBONY Owner and CEO Eden Bridgeman

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — “It is with profound sadness that I share the news of my father’s passing. During this time, my family and I respectfully request privacy as we grieve the loss of our beloved father, grandfather, husband, and extraordinary family patriarch—a man whose strength, wisdom, and love touched so many lives.

Above all, my father was a man of deep faith, and his unwavering belief in God guided every aspect of his life. He instilled in me the importance of faith, integrity, and service, demonstrating what it truly means to lead with purpose and compassion. As both a daughter and a business leader, I am forever grateful for his mentorship, guidance, and the powerful example he set in both family life and professional excellence. He showed me what it meant to lead with integrity, to balance entrepreneurship with parenthood, and to create lasting positive change in our community.

His guiding presence and inspirational spirit will be forever missed. We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and care extended to our family from his NBA family, the Louisville community, and beyond.”

— Eden Bridgeman, EBONY CEO