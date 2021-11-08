Statement from Glenn Youngkin on the 2021 Virginia Gubernatorial Election

FALLS CHURCH, VA – Political outsider, successful business leader, and Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin today issued the following statement on winning the 2021 Virginia gubernatorial election:



“Virginians yesterday called for a Commonwealth where we—bonded by the Virginia spirit of liberty and freedom—can all achieve the great Virginia promise, and I am honored and humbled to answer that call. Together, as Virginians, we are going to get to work on Day One to ensure we have better schools, safer streets, a lower cost of living, and more jobs.



“I would like to thank my wife, Suzanne, and our four children for their enduring love and support over the last 40 weeks. And thank you to our Women for Glenn, Latinos for Glenn, Black Virginians for Glenn, Farmers for Glenn, Educators for Glenn, Law Enforcement for Glenn, and all our supporters for their relentless encouragement and tireless efforts to help make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.



“To all those who came out to vote for us on Tuesday—thank you. Thank you for standing up for Virginia and entrusting me with your family’s futures. To those who voted a different way this time—thank you for fighting for what you believe in. I look forward to coming together and earning your support over the next four years.



“To Terry, Dorothy, and their family, thank you for your past service to the Commonwealth, and I wish you all the best and ask that Virginia join Suzanne and me in doing the same.



“Thank you, Virginia. Let’s get to work—TOGETHER.”

