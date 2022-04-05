Statement from House Democratic Leader Filler-Corn on Gov. Youngkin Calling Special Session

By: David Cary

Richmond, VA – House Democratic Leader Eileen Filler-Corn released the following statement on the first day of special session today:

“There was no reason for Governor Youngkin to call a special session today as budget negotiations continue. I strongly suggest the governor respect the process and the responsibility of the budget conferees to find common ground on the budget. Democrats continue to fight for Virginians, for public education funding such as support for at-risk students’ success and teacher pay raises, for access to quality childcare and Pre-k, for affordable housing, and for tax relief for working families,” said House Democratic Leader Eileen Filler-Corn.

“Rather than offering solutions for struggling Virginians, Governor Youngkin has prioritized do-nothing political theater and six-figure television ads. It’s time for the governor to start focusing on results for Virginians.”