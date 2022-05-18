Statement from NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson on National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s Meeting with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti

By: White House Office Press

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met yesterday with Prime Minister Albin Kurti of Kosovo. Mr. Sullivan thanked the Prime Minister for Kosovo’s willingness to host Afghan evacuees. They exchanged views on Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine, including Kosovo’s provision of humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine and imposition of sanctions against Russia. They also discussed stability in the Western Balkans, with Mr. Sullivan expressing U.S. support for the EU-facilitated Dialogue to reach a comprehensive normalization agreement between Kosovo and Serbia and the need for further progress on key outstanding issues. Mr. Sullivan welcomed plans by Kosovo to transition away from its dependence on lignite coal to cleaner energy and to ensure a stable supply of electricity.