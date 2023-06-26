Statement from President Joe Biden on Greece Elections

By: The White House: Office of the President

On behalf of the people of the United States, I send our congratulations to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece on his reelection. I look forward to continuing our close cooperation on shared priorities to foster prosperity and regional security. Together—as Allies, partners, and friends—Greece and the United States have championed democracy. We will keep working with the government and people of Greece as well as our vibrant Greek-American community in the United States to continue this legacy.

