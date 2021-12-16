Statement from Speaker Filler-Corn on Governor Northam’s Budget Announcement

Richmond, VA – Today, Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn released the following statement praising Governor Northam’s biennial budget proposal:

“Governor Northam’s budget announcement today highlights the record of success the Commonwealth has experienced under Democratic leadership. Our state has the largest budget surplus in its history. This budget responsibly sets aside funds for the future and provides tax relief for working Virginians while still making necessary investments in our schools, our teachers, our health care system and our infrastructure, including our transportation system, broadband access and the environment.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues and the new administration to ensure we continue governing responsibly while building a strong future for all Virginians.”