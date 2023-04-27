Statement from Vice President Harris on Bosch Semiconductors Announcement

By: White House: Office of the Vice President

This $1.5 billion investment will bring down costs, strengthen our electric vehicle supply chain, help rebuild American manufacturing, and create economic opportunity for the working families of California. And it will put more electric vehicles on the road, a priority I have worked on since I served in the United States Senate. All of this was made possible by our Administration’s Investing in America agenda. Unfortunately, House Republicans are working to undo our progress. They want to defund American manufacturing and ship jobs overseas. President Biden and I will never let that happen.

Additional background:

Today Bosch announced their acquisition of TSI semiconductors in Roseville, California and their plans to invest $1.5 billion in semiconductor manufacturing in the United States. The Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America agenda – including the historic passage of the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act – is mobilizing hundreds of billions of dollars in private sector investments in the United States in semiconductor manufacturing and in the electric vehicle supply chain.