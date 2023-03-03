Statement from Vice President Harris on Nomination of Julie Su for Secretary of the Department of Labor

By: Vice President Harris Office

Julie Su is a longtime advocate for workers—first in my home state of California, and now as a leader in the Biden-Harris Administration. She understands that the future of our economy depends on building a well-trained and inclusive workforce. I look forward to continuing to work with Julie, who will help fulfill our pledge to be the most pro-worker Administration in history as our country’s next Secretary of Labor.



Marty Walsh is a true champion of America’s workers. Over the past two years, Secretary Walsh and I have traveled the nation to meet with workers at union halls, training centers, and job sites. We have worked together as Chair and Vice-Chair of the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment. I have seen Secretary Walsh when the cameras are on, and when they are off. And he is always fighting for the rights and dignity of America’s workers. I am grateful to Marty for his service to our Administration and our country, and for his friendship.