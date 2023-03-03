Events National Political 

Statement from Vice President Harris on Nomination of Julie Su for Secretary of the Department of Labor

HRM Staff , ,

By: Vice President Harris Office

Julie Su is a longtime advocate for workers—first in my home state of California, and now as a leader in the Biden-Harris Administration. She understands that the future of our economy depends on building a well-trained and inclusive workforce. I look forward to continuing to work with Julie, who will help fulfill our pledge to be the most pro-worker Administration in history as our country’s next Secretary of Labor.

Marty Walsh is a true champion of America’s workers. Over the past two years, Secretary Walsh and I have traveled the nation to meet with workers at union halls, training centers, and job sites. We have worked together as Chair and Vice-Chair of the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment. I have seen Secretary Walsh when the cameras are on, and when they are off. And he is always fighting for the rights and dignity of America’s workers. I am grateful to Marty for his service to our Administration and our country, and for his friendship.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Sign up for full access to Hampton Roads Messenger for free.