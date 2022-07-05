Statement from Vice President Harris on the Shooting in Highland Park, Illinois

By: White House: Office of the Vice President

On what should be a celebratory day with family and friends, we are grieving the lives that were taken in another act of senseless gun violence in Highland Park, Illinois. Doug and I are praying for the dozens of people who have been hospitalized and for the loved ones of those who were lost today.

We are thankful to law enforcement and the first responders who arrived at the scene today and undoubtedly saved lives. Today’s shooting is an unmistakable reminder that more should be done to address gun violence in our country. President Biden recently signed into law the first major bipartisan gun reform legislation in almost 30 years — and we will continue fighting to end this senseless violence.