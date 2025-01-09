Statement from Vice President Harris on Wildfires

My heart goes out to all those being impacted by the devasting wildfires in Southern California. Doug and I are praying for our fellow Californians who have evacuated, and we are thinking of the families whose homes, businesses, and schools remain in harm’s way. We are deeply grateful for the heroic first responders who are risking their own safety to fight the flames and help keep communities safe.



I was briefed earlier tonight and will continue to receive regular updates about these damaging wildfires and the coordinated efforts to contain them. I am also urging residents in the affected areas to listen to local officials, remain vigilant, and evacuate immediately if told to do so.



President Biden and I are committed to ensuring that no community has to respond to this disaster alone. We have already mobilized federal resources to help suppress the fires, provide overhead support, and begin assisting those impacted. FEMA also quickly approved a Fire Management Assistance Grant to help reimburse the state for immediate firefighting costs.



As a proud daughter of California, I know the damage that wildfires have on our neighbors and communities. I also know that the impact is often felt long after the fire is contained. As we respond and as Californians recover, I will ensure that our administration is in constant contact with state and local officials.



