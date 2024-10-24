Statement from Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff on the Passing of Fernando Valenzuela

Fernando Valenzuela was a baseball legend.



For 17 seasons in the MLB, with his signature screwball, Fernando Valenzuela confounded batters and delighted fans. He remains the first and only player to win both the Rookie of the Year and Cy Young award in a single season.



More than anything, Fernando Valenzuela brought people together. “Fernandomania” was a feeling meant to be shared. Fernando Valenzuela united an entire generation of Dodgers fans in collective joy, excitement, and awe. And he inspired countless young baseball players—in America, Mexico, and across the world—to pursue their own greatness.



Both Doug and I have fond memories of watching Fernando Valenzuela play. To see him pitch was to watch a master at work. As a player, broadcaster, and Angelino, Fernando Valenzuela left an indelible mark on our nation.



Today, Doug and I send our prayers to Fernando’s wife, Linda, as well as their children and grandchildren.

