Statement from Vice President Kamala Harris on Nevada Expanding Voting Access

The right to vote is fundamental to our democracy—and defending that fundamental right is the most important work we can do as a nation. Earlier this month, Nevada made voting easier by expanding mail in voting. And today, the Governor signed into law additional legislation to increase access to the ballot box. The fact is: when Americans cast a ballot, we not only decide our leaders. We determine the future of our nation, and we strengthen our democracy.



That’s why the Biden-Harris Administration strongly supports the For the People Act, which would ensure fair participation in every state, and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would curb racial discrimination in our elections.

