Statement from Vice President Kamala Harris on the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investments in HBCUs

Vice President Kamala Harris released a statement on the Harris and Biden administration investment in HBCUs. Harris is a graduate of Howard University located in Washington DC as the graduating class of 1986. The statement goes as follows:



As a proud graduate of Howard University, I know firsthand that our HBCUs are centers of academic excellence. For generations, these anchors of our communities have played a pivotal role in building and contributing to America’s leadership at home and abroad. Today, graduates from our Nation’s more than 100 HBCUs are in every room where important decisions are made – leading in our schools, hospitals, courtrooms, boardrooms, and at the highest levels of government. And as we look forward, we know that our HBCUs will continue to prepare young leaders to build a better, more just future for our country and the world.

That is why President Biden and I have delivered an unprecedented $16 billion to our Nation’s HBCUs. This historic investment is transformative – from helping to fund cutting-edge research and making long-overdue renovations, to providing mental health resources and ensuring students have access to every opportunity to thrive. We have also delivered the largest increase to Pell Grants in a decade as we work to make higher education more affordable. I have witnessed the direct impact of these record investments while meeting with thousands of HBCU students as Vice President, including during my Fight for Our Freedoms college tour last fall.

President Biden and I remain committed to using every lever available to support HBCUs and the students and communities they serve. We know that when we invest in the success of our HBCUs, we are investing in the strength of our Nation – today and for generations to come.

