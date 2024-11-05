Statement from Vice President Kamala Harris on the Passing of Quincy Jones

Quincy Jones was a trailblazer.



He lived his life unapologetically, using his gifts to lift others up. He broke down barriers and opened doors for those who came after him, not for praise but because he knew the power of our shared potential.



For more than half a century, as a composer, arranger, record and movie producer, Quincy Jones created art that brought joy to millions of people. As an activist, Quincy Jones championed civil and human rights. He brought together artists who wanted to unite their voices to drive change. As a role model, in particular for young people of color in the music industry, Quincy Jones offered inspiration and mentorship.



I was honored to call Quincy a friend. I will always remember his generosity of spirit, his selfless support, and his deep kindness. Our world has lost a giant. But in his melodies, and in the lives he touched, Quincy’s legacy will live on forever.



Today, Doug and I are praying for the Jones family and all those who loved him.



