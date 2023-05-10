Statement from Vice President Kamala Harris on the Shooting in Allen, Texas

By: White House: Office of the Vice President

Yesterday, Allen, Texas was torn apart by a senseless mass shooting at a shopping mall—one of far too many communities impacted by gun violence. Doug and I mourn for the eight adults and children who lost their lives, pray for those wounded, and send our gratitude to the first responders who ran toward danger. As the President said, our administration will continue to support federal, state, and local law enforcement as they investigate.



While there is much we do not yet know about this attack, here is what we do know: all Americans deserve to be safe from gun violence. But they are not. Not because we do not know the solutions. Not because the American people are divided on this issue – even a majority of gun owners support sensible reforms.



President Biden signed the most significant gun safety legislation in 30 years and implemented important executive actions, but more must be done. Send a bill to President Biden that bans assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, implements universal background checks, and helps keep guns out of the hands of people who are a danger to themselves and others. We need action.