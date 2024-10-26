Statement from Vice President Kamala Harris One Year After the Lewiston Shootings

One year ago, an act of senseless violence carried out with a weapon of war took the lives of 18 loved ones and injured 13 others in Lewiston, Maine. Doug and I join all Mainers in remembering those who lost their lives on that fall night, standing with their families, and thinking of the survivors of this horrific mass shooting.



In the 12 months since this tragedy took place at a local restaurant and a bowling alley, the Lewiston community has shown incredible unity, resilience, and strength. They have responded by reminding the nation of the unacceptable fact that far too many families have experienced the tremendous pain and trauma caused by the epidemic of gun violence. This is exactly why I have worked to take action to address this issue with the urgency it demands and keep our loved ones safe.



With the help of gun violence survivors, families of those who have lost loved ones, young leaders, and local advocates, our administration fought to enact the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act — the first major gun safety law in nearly 30 years. We expanded background checks, closed the gun show loophole, made the largest investment in youth mental health in history, supported the implementation of red flag laws across the country, and invested in community violence intervention. Additionally, we launched the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, an office that I am proud to oversee. Following the tragic shooting in Lewiston, this office coordinated the first-ever federal interagency response – listening to survivors’ needs and ensuring victim services are tailored to meet them.



While we have made critical progress, there is still work to do to keep our kids and communities safe. I continue to call on Congress to pass universal background checks, red flag and safe storage laws, a ban on bump stocks, and a renewal of the assault weapons ban. In the meantime, I will continue our work to save lives and ensure that every person in our nation can live free from violence, fear, and hate.

