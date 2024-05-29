Statement from Vice President Kamala Harris Two Years After the Uvalde Shooting

Vice President Kamala Harris released a statement two years after the Uvalde shooting that killed 19 students, and two teachers, and injured at least 17 others leaving the Uvalde community in Texas heartbreaking grief. The statement goes as follows:



Two years ago, 19 beautiful children and two selfless teachers were killed in their classrooms during a senseless mass shooting carried out with a weapon of war. They should still be with us – playing sports, creating art, dancing, laughing, learning, teaching, and making new memories with their families and friends. Today, we are remembering their stories, standing with their loved ones, and thinking of their community.

In the months and years since these 21 Americans lost their lives and 17 others were injured, the families in Uvalde have powerfully channeled their anguish into advocacy – demanding action to change the unacceptable fact that gun violence is the leading cause of death for children in our nation. With their help, President Biden and I fought to pass the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the most significant gun safety law in nearly 30 years. Working with gun safety advocates in Uvalde and across the country, we have also taken more action to reduce gun violence than any other Administration in history. This includes closing the gun show loophole, investing in student mental health, launching the first-ever red flag law resource center, and establishing the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.



While we have made necessary progress together, there is more work to be done to ensure that every person in our nation has the freedom to live safe from the horror of gun violence. Congress and state legislators throughout America must have the courage to act by banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, passing red flag laws, and making background checks universal. These commonsense solutions will save lives and ensure that fewer children, families, and communities experience the unimaginable trauma and pain that Uvalde has suffered during these last two years.

