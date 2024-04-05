Statement from Virginia Lawmakers on USPS Inspector General Report

U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine and U.S. Representatives Jennifer McClellan, Bobby Scott, Rob Wittman, Abigail Spanberger, Bob Good, and Jen Kiggans issued a statement about the United States Postal Service’s Inspector General report on the Richmond Regional Processing and Distribution Center(RPDC) in Sandston. The center was audited as part of USPS’s 10-year Delivering for America plan.



“It couldn’t be clearer that USPS has not been providing reliable service to Virginians, and we’ve been pressing for answers. This report pinpoints a number of issues, including a lack of coordination between USPS and staff at the Richmond Regional Processing and Distribution Center (RPDC). Going forward, USPS must provide more resources and clearer guidance to management and staff at RPDC, among other steps. We look forward to working with USPS to ensure that happens, the recommendations in the IG report are implemented, and mail delivery is timely for Virginians.”

The report identifies issues at various levels that have impacted service in Virginia and made 10 recommendations to USPS for improvement. Issues include lack of attention to detail, poor synchronizing between machines, and questions about the RPDC model. Workforce shortages have further strained USPS staff and increased overtime costs. Internal communication has been inadequate.



In March, Kaine led his colleagues in sharing USPS issues from constituents with the USPS IG. In February, Kaine held a roundtable in Richmond to discuss USPS issues. In January, Kaine led a bipartisan group of his colleagues in pressing USPS on mail delivery delays and disruptions impacting Virginians in the Richmond region and raised concerns about reports that the Richmond VA Medical Center received hundreds of colon cancer test samples that were unusable because of delivery delays. Last year, Kaine wrote to USPS pressing them to address mail delivery issues in Virginia.