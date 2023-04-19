STATEMENT OF ADMINISTRATION POLICY H.J. Res. 42 – Disapproving the Action of the District of Columbia Council in Approving the Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act of 2022

The Administration opposes H.J. Res. 42, Disapproving the Action of the District of Columbia Council in Approving the Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act of 2022. The President believes we have an obligation to make sure all our people are safe and that public safety depends on public trust. It is a core policy of this Administration to provide law enforcement the resources they need for effective, accountable community policing. While President Biden does not support every provision of the Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act of 2022, he will not support congressional Republicans’ efforts to overturn common sense police reforms such as: banning chokeholds; limiting use of force and deadly force; improving access to body-worn camera recordings; and requiring officer training on de-escalation and use of force. Congress should respect the District of Columbia’s right to pass measures that improve public safety and public trust. The President also continues to call on Congress to pass common sense police reform legislation.