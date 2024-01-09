STATEMENT OF ADMINISTRATION POLICY H.J. Res. 98

A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the National Labor Relations Board relating to a “Standard for Determining Joint Employer Status”.

(Rep. James, R-MI, and 68 cosponsors)

The Administration strongly opposes passage of H.J. Res. 98, a joint resolution to disapprove the National Labor Relations Board’s rule relating to a “Standard for Determining Joint Employer Status”.

Workers have the right to bargain for fair wages and working conditions with every company that directly or indirectly controls their terms and conditions of employment. Too often, companies deny workers this right by hiding behind subcontractors, staffing agencies, and temporary agencies. Reversing this rulemaking will prevent workers from exercising their right to bargain for higher wages, better benefits, and safer working conditions. Simply put, this legislation would mean lower wages for working families.

If the President were presented with H.J. Res. 98, he would veto it.



