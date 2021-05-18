STATEMENT OF ADMINISTRATION POLICY H.R. 3233 – National Commission to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol Complex Act (Rep. Thompson, D-MS, and Rep. Katko, R-NY)

The Administration supports H.R. 3233, a bill to establish a National Commission to investigate the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol Complex. The attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, was an unprecedented assault on our democracy, an effort to undo the will of the American people and threaten the peaceful transition of power. While the Federal Government has already begun taking action to improve the safety and security of the U.S. Capitol, the Administration supports the proposed bipartisan, independent National Commission to study and investigate the facts and circumstances surrounding the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. The Nation deserves such a full and fair accounting to prevent future violence and strengthen the security and resilience of our democratic institutions.