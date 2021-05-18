STATEMENT OF ADMINISTRATION POLICY H.R. 3237 — Emergency Security Supplemental to Respond to January 6th Appropriations Act, 2021 (Rep. DeLauro, D-CT)

The Administration supports House passage of H.R. 3237, making emergency supplemental appropriations for the fiscal year (FY) ending September 30, 2021 and for other purposes. The bill provides $1.9 billion in emergency appropriations to: reimburse direct costs incurred by the attack on the Capitol; improve facility security; protect Members of Congress, employees, and visitors; provide judicial security; and reimburse Legislative Branch entities for COVID-19 pandemic costs.

In addition to repairing the physical damage to the Capitol Complex, H.R 3237 makes necessary investments to improve security of the Capitol in order to protect Members of Congress, congressional staff, and visitors following the recommendations of the Capitol Security Review. The bill provides critical resources to the United States Capitol Police for officer salaries, equipment, training and mental health counseling. It also funds physical security upgrades to the Capitol Complex including hardening windows and doors, constructing security screening vestibules, and installing new cameras. The bill also provides necessary resources to the House Sergeant-at-Arms for enhanced security for Members of Congress.

The Administration also strongly supports the resources included in the bill to reimburse Federal agencies for the costs they incurred responding to the January 6 insurrection. Notably, the bill provides $521 million to reimburse the Army and Air National Guard for the Guard’s five months of support to the United States Capitol Police. These funds are critical to the National Guard as their FY 2021 resources are constrained due to other non-reimbursable support the Guard is providing, the Guard’s own costs associated with its COVID-19 pandemic response, and precautions the Guard has taken in implementing its activities during the pandemic.

In addition, the Administration appreciates the funding provided to support unanticipated agency expenses for Federal Law Enforcement for costs incurred in response to the events of January 6th, and to address critical security needs going forward.

