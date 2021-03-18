STATEMENT OF ADMINISTRATION POLICY H.R. 6 – American Dream and Promise Act of 2021 (Rep. Roybal-Allard, D-CA, and 175 cosponsors)

The Administration supports House passage of H.R. 6, the American Dream and Promise Act of 2021, which would provide a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrant youth, known as “Dreamers,” as well as individuals with Temporary Protected Status (TPS).



Americans recognize that our Nation is enriched by the contributions of immigrants. H.R. 6 is a critical milestone toward much-needed relief for the millions of undocumented individuals who call the United States home. Dreamers and TPS recipients are over-represented as essential workers and are helping to keep our economy and communities afloat during a global pandemic. Yet, these individuals continue to live in a state of precariousness and fear. Ensuring that Dreamers and TPS recipients have a clear path to citizenship would deliver much needed economic security and stability to millions of people who currently face perpetual uncertainty and vulnerability as a result of their immigration status.



Beyond the swift passage of H.R. 6, the Administration also urges the Congress to reform other aspects of our immigration system by passing the U.S. Citizenship Act, which would provide a path to citizenship to millions of undocumented immigrants, establish a new system to responsibly manage and secure our border, bring long overdue visa reforms to keep families together and grow our economy, and address the root causes of instability and unsafe conditions causing migration from Central America.



The Administration looks forward to working with the Congress to create an earned pathway to citizenship for Dreamers and those with TPS.