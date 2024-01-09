STATEMENT OF ADMINISTRATION POLICY H.R. 788

Stop Settlement Slush Funds Act of 2023

(Rep. Gooden, R-TX, and 14 cosponsors)

The Administration strongly opposes House passage of H.R. 788, the Stop Settlement Slush Funds Act of 2023, because the legislation is unnecessary and would harm the public interest. H.R. 788 would prohibit the Federal government from entering into settlement agreements that include payments directed to appropriate parties. This legislation seeks to address a problem that does not exist – the Federal government does not create or use “slush funds.” When the Federal government settles a case with those who violate the law, it seeks to hold bad actors accountable, to appropriately remedy the harms they have caused, and to prevent the recurrence of those harms. H.R. 788 would have adverse effects on the Federal government’s ability to enforce key laws protecting the public, including criminal, bankruptcy, environmental, and civil rights laws such as the Fair Housing Act and the Servicemembers’ Civil Relief Act.