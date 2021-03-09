STATEMENT OF ADMINISTRATION POLICY H.R. 8 – Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021 (Rep. Thompson, D-CA, and 131 cosponsors) H.R. 1446 – Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2021 (Rep. Clyburn, D-SC, and 91 cosponsors)

Gun violence is a public health crisis. Every day, gun violence – community violence, domestic violence, suicides, and mass shootings – takes American lives and forever alters many more. Last year, we saw record levels of homicides in cities throughout our country, violence that disproportionately impacts Black and Latino communities.



The Federal gun background check system is a proven tool to reduce gun violence and save lives. This system, called the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, has kept millions of guns out of potentially dangerous hands. The Administration encourages the House to pass two bills that would help close existing loopholes in this system: H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021, and H.R. 1446, the Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2021.



The Administration looks forward to working with the Congress to strengthen the Federal gun background check system and take other commonsense steps to reduce gun violence.

