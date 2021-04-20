Statement of Administration Policy on H.R. 1333 – National Origin-Based Antidiscrimination for Nonimmigrants (NO BAN) Act

The Administration supports House passage of H.R. 1333, the National Origin-Based Antidiscrimination for Nonimmigrants (NO BAN) Act, which would prohibit discrimination on the basis of religion in the exercise of the President’s suspension authority under section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. While the Administration believes that certain exercises of section 212(f) authority may be warranted under emergency circumstances, the prior Administration’s haphazard misuse of this authority highlights the need for reasonable constraints. As the Congress continues its work on this bill, we look forward to continuing to refine these provisions.



Since taking office, President Biden has issued Proclamations rescinding discriminatory bans on entry to the United States enacted by the previous Administration, including, most notoriously, a ban on the entry of individuals from Muslim-majority countries. Those bans were a stain on our national conscience and are inconsistent with our long history of welcoming people of all faiths.



The Administration stands ready to work with the Congress to adopt a solution that protects against unfair religious discrimination while also ensuring the Executive Branch has the flexibility necessary to respond to serious threats to security and public health, and emergent international crises.



The Administration also urges the Congress to reform other aspects of our immigration system by passing the U.S. Citizenship Act. The President’s bill includes key provisions from the NO BAN Act. Further, the bill would provide a path to citizenship to millions of undocumented immigrants, establish a new system to responsibly manage and secure our border, bring long overdue visa reforms to keep families together and grow our economy, and address the root causes of instability and unsafe conditions causing migration from Central America.