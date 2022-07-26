Statement of Administration Policy on H.R. 263 – The Big Cat Public Safety Act

By: Office of Management and Budget Communications

The Administration supports H.R. 263, the Big Cat Public Safety Act, which would build on existing laws that protect big cats like tigers, cheetahs, jaguars, and other wild animals living in captivity in the United States. This bipartisan legislation would limit ownership of these animals to zoos, sanctuaries, universities, and agencies. H. R. 263 would also prohibit direct contact between the public and any big cats in their possession. The bill would exempt current owners of big cats from these prohibitions and require they be registered to ensure community safety. This bill would help ensure the health and welfare of these animals, protect the public from the dangers associated with private ownership of large cats, and strengthen our ability to combat illegal trafficking of wildlife.

The Administration looks forward to working with Congress to take additional steps to protect the public and imperiled large cats through H.R. 263, as it proceeds through the legislative process.