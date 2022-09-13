Statement of Administration Policy on H.R. 2988 — Whistleblower Protection Improvement Act of 2021

The Administration supports H.R. 2988, to modify and expand whistleblower protections for Federal employees. Whistleblower protections are critical to promoting public accountability and integrity. If prospective whistleblowers do not expect to be protected, and instead fear job loss and further targeted punishment, they are deterred from raising concerns about misconduct, fraud, or corruption. The bill would prohibit agencies from conducting retaliatory investigations against whistleblowers and establish new procedures to ensure that Federal employees receive timely relief for their retaliation claims.



The Administration applauds Congress’s effort to pass legislation that enhances whistleblower protections for Federal employees. The Administration looks forward to working with the Congress on measures, including this bill, that achieve that laudable goal while protecting bona fide Executive Branch prerogatives.