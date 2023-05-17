Statement of Administration Policy on H.R. 3091

By: Office of Management and Budget Communications

H.R. 3091, the Federal Law Enforcement Officer Service Weapon Purchase Act, would permit Federal law enforcement officers to purchase retired handguns at market value from the Federal agency that issued the handgun to such officers. However, the Administration believes this legislation should require the Federal agency to confirm that the purchaser is not a prohibited purchaser. Further, the legislation currently does not require certification to confirm that the retired firearms continue to be in safe, working condition. The Administration does not believe that recirculating Federally owned firearms that may cause accidental harm to the operator or others is in the interest of public safety.

