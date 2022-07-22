Statement of Administration Policy on H.R. 3771 – South Asian Heart Health Awareness and Research Act of 2022

By: Office of Management and Budget Communications

The Administration strongly supports House passage of H.R. 3771, the South Asian Heart Health Awareness and Research Act of 2022, and looks forward to working with the Senate on this critical bill.



South Asian Americans carry a disproportionate risk of cardiovascular disease and related disorders like type 2 diabetes. Worldwide, despite comprising just a quarter of the population, South Asians account for 60 percent of all heart disease cases. In the United States, South Asian Americans have a significantly higher risk of mortality from coronary heart disease than the general population. Earlier recognition and treatment of this community’s specific risk factors for heart disease is therefore essential to mitigate disease burden and reduce disparities in care and outcomes.



The South Asian Heart Health Awareness and Research Act of 2021 will make important investments in protecting communities at high risk of heart disease. H.R. 3771 authorizes the Department of Health and Human Services to disburse up to $5 million over five years to States to develop culturally appropriate educational materials and promote awareness of heart health among high-risk communities, including South Asian Americans. It also authorizes funding for research into these communities’ risk factors for cardiovascular disease, and establishes an internet clearinghouse for cataloging existing evidence-based research and treatment options – creating further opportunities to address this deadly disease.



H.R. 3771 represents an important step forward for advancing research, awareness, and prevention of cardiovascular disease among those communities it disproportionately affects. The Administration strongly urges the House to pass the South Asian Heart Health Awareness and Research Act of 2022, and looks forward to working with the Congress on this important legislation.

