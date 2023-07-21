Statement of Administration Policy on H.R. 3941 – Schools Not Shelters Act of 2023

(Rep. Marcus J. Molinaro, R-NY, and six cosponsors)

By: White House: Office of Management and Budget Communications

The Administration is strongly opposed to H.R. 3941, the Schools Not Shelters Act of 2023, which would supersede local control, interfering with the ability of States and municipalities to effectively govern and make decisions about their school buildings. The bill would do this by prohibiting certain educational institutions that receive Federal funding—including funds that strengthen equal access to education, assist students from low-income families, improve educational opportunities for those with disabilities, and provide access to college—from using their facilities to shelter noncitizens seeking asylum in the United States, as such noncitizens are permitted to do under the law.

This statement is online here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/SAP-HR-3941.pdf

