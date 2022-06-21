Statement of Administration Policy on H.R. 4176 – LGBTQI+ Data Inclusion Act

By: Office of Management and Budget Communications

The Administration strongly supports passage of H.R. 4176, the LGBTQI+ Data Inclusion Act. To advance equity and full equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex (LGBTQI+) individuals, the Administration recognizes that the federal government must responsibly improve and expand its collection of demographic data on LGBTQI+ individuals, while also ensuring privacy and confidentiality. More complete and accurate data will allow the federal government to better address the disparities facing LGBTQI+ people using the best evidence. Ensuring that LGBTQI+ people are counted in our Nation’s data promotes inclusion, visibility, and respect.



H.R. 4176 would require federal agencies to improve the collection of data related to sexual orientation, gender identity, and variations in sex characteristics, while safeguarding the privacy and safety of LGBTQI+ respondents, and ensuring that providing information about LGBTQI+ status is always optional on federal surveys. Passage of H.R. 4176 would build on the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to promote inclusive data-collection practices to advance equity.

