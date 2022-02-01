Statement of Administration Policy on H.R. 4521 – America COMPETES Act of 2022

The Administration supports House passage of H.R. 4521, the America Creating Opportunities for Manufacturing, Pre-Eminence in Technology, and Economic Strength (COMPETES) Act of 2022. This legislation is an important step to strengthen our supply chains, revitalize domestic manufacturing, and reinvigorate the innovation engine of our economy to ensure that the United States remains globally competitive in the 21st century.



H.R. 4521 is aligned with the President’s vision to enhance American economic and scientific competitiveness; build a stronger, more diverse, and more inclusive innovation ecosystem; and invest in strengthening critical supply chains, our domestic industrial base, and regional economic growth and development.



The legislation would reauthorize and expand the Department of Energy’s Office of Science, supporting the construction and upgrade of world-leading facilities, advancing research in the sectors of the future, advancing technology to combat the climate crisis, and enhancing the Nation’s ability to respond to future pandemics. H.R. 4521 would also reauthorize and expand the National Science Foundation.



The legislation would lower barriers to inclusion and broaden opportunities for people and communities who have historically been underserved and underrepresented in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. H.R. 4521 would also authorize investments in regional economic revitalization and growth through the creation of regional technology and innovation hubs to ensure that our innovation ecosystem benefits communities across the country and supports broad-based, inclusive prosperity.



The legislation would complement the President’s efforts to strengthen critical domestic supply chains. It would establish a new office at the Department of Commerce to monitor, analyze, and support the resilience of our supply chains and domestic manufacturing, including through authorization of new grants, loans, and loan guarantees. It would further support domestic manufacturing through expansion of the Manufacturing Extension Partnership program and Manufacturing USA Institutes. H.R. 4521 would also incentivize investments in domestic semiconductor manufacturing, building on the President’s goals of regaining world leadership in semiconductor production and mitigating future disruptions and shortages that threaten American economic security and jobs.



The legislation would also authorize important workforce programs, including for registered apprenticeships, and it would reauthorize the Trade Adjustment Assistance program, which reverted to more restrictive eligibility criteria in July 2021 and will terminate on July 1, 2022, without new legislation.



The Administration supports these steps to strengthen our economic competitiveness, supply chain resilience, equity and inclusivity, and leadership in science and technology. We look forward to working with the House and the Senate to pass comprehensive competitiveness legislation that will make these long-overdue and necessary investments.