Statement of Administration Policy on H.R. 6119 – Further Extending Government Funding Act

The Administration strongly urges swift passage of H.R. 6119, the Further Extending Government Funding Act. H.R. 6119 would keep the Federal Government open and provide more time for the Congress to reach a bipartisan agreement on full-year appropriations bills for fiscal year (FY) 2022.

In May, the President put forward a budget proposal for FY 2022 that detailed his vision for investing in American workers and families, enhancing American national security, and advancing American leadership abroad. Since then, both the House and Senate majorities have put forward appropriations bills that further these goals. The Administration urges the Congress to use the coming weeks to engage in robust bipartisan negotiations to reach agreement on appropriations and avoid the devastating effects of a full-year continuing resolution. Full-year appropriations bills are critical for a wide range of bipartisan priorities—from defense readiness and modernization, to research and development, to veteran benefits programs.

The Administration appreciates the $7 billion provided in H.R. 6119 to continue the interagency efforts in support of Operation Allies Welcome. This is a cause that has widespread bipartisan support in the Congress and with Americans who are working in their communities to help resettle America’s allies and those at risk. The additional funding is critical to ensuring that the United States, having responsibly ended U.S. involvement in the conflict in Afghanistan, can continue to resettle Afghan partners and provide them with essential services.

The Congress has a long history of reaching bipartisan appropriations agreements that benefit the American people. Over the coming weeks, lawmakers have an opportunity and obligation to do so again.

