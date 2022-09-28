Statement of Administration Policy on H.R. 6833 – Continuing Appropriations and Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2023

By: Office of Management and Budget Communications

The Administration strongly supports passage of the Senate amendment in the nature of a substitute to H.R. 6833, making continuing appropriations for the fiscal year (FY) ending September 30, 2023, for providing emergency assistance, and for other purposes. H.R. 6833 would keep the Federal Government open and allow for more time for the Congress to reach a bipartisan agreement on full-year appropriations bills for FY 2023, while ensuring that the critical public services and protections that the American people rely on would continue, uninterrupted.



In addition to providing short-term funding for core Government operations, H.R. 6833 would provide over $12 billion to continue to support Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty with security and economic assistance through the first quarter of FY 2023. The people of Ukraine have inspired the world, and the Administration remains committed to supporting the Ukrainian people as they continue to stand resolute and display extraordinary courage in the face of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The Administration also appreciates that the Congress continues to support resettlement from Afghanistan in order to ensure that the United States is able to fulfill its promises and commitments to its Afghan allies and partners.

The Administration also strongly supports the funding to help impacted States and Tribes recover from recent extreme weather events and natural disasters. This includes funding to help communities recover and rebuild from recent flooding, as well as communities that have remaining unmet recovery needs as they rebuild from major disasters. However, the Administration is extremely concerned that no funding was included for COVID-19 response efforts necessary to protect and build on the progress made, or to bolster efforts to fight and remain prepared against monkeypox. Critical work remains ahead as we battle these threats, and these resources are needed to make Americans safer.

The Administration looks forward to working with the Congress to pass full-year FY 2023 appropriations bills in December that make bold, forward-looking investments for the Nation’s future.

