Statement of Administration Policy on H.R. 6929 – Susan Muffley Act of 2022

By: Office of Management and Budget Communications

The Administration supports the goals of H.R. 6929, the Susan Muffley Act of 2022.  This bill restores the full vested monthly benefits for eligible participants of certain pension plans that were sponsored by Delphi Corporation and terminated as a result of its liquidation in bankruptcy in 2009.  By ensuring that those who put in a career of hard work will receive the pension benefits they earned, this legislation supports a secure retirement for affected workers.

