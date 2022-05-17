Statement of Administration Policy on H.R. 7309 – Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2022

By: Office of Management and Budget Communications

To unleash the full power of investments in infrastructure, clean energy, and the care economy, it is essential that we have the skilled workforce to power those industries forward. It is equally important that the benefits of new job creation are shared by all Americans, and in particular those who have traditionally been left behind in the labor market. The Administration strongly supports House passage of H.R. 7309, the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2022, and looks forward to working with the Senate on this critical bill.



The public workforce system should adapt to dynamic and rising demand for worker skills training and related services. The U.S. currently invests just one-fifth of the average amount spent on workforce and labor market programs by advanced economies. Workforce development is critical to strengthening our economy and increasing our competitiveness. Our investments must match employers’ needs and workers’ goals of finding and keeping good-quality jobs.



The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2022 authorizes three critical Administration priority programs as new national programs – the Sectoral Employment through Career Training for Occupational Readiness, Strengthening Community Colleges, and Reentry Employment Opportunities programs. These programs will ensure greater access to quality training opportunities and supportive services, particularly in infrastructure and supply chain sectors that will create pathways for people in underserved communities to middle-class jobs. H.R. 7309 also increases employment programming for underserved youth, establishing a new funding stream for summer and year-round employment activities to deliver young people the work experience they need to connect with future employment and education pathways.



The Administration urges the House to pass the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2022.

