Statement of Administration Policy on H.R. 8373 – Right to Contraception Act

By: Office of Management and Budget Communications

The Administration strongly supports House passage of H.R. 8373, the Right to Contraception Act, to protect the right to contraception.



The Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs, which overturned Roe v. Wade and eliminated a constitutional right to choose, has already had devastating implications for women’s health and public health. It will continue to have far-reaching consequences that highlight the need to protect not only access to abortion, but also access to reproductive health care services more broadly. Access to the full range of reproductive health care services—including all FDA-approved forms of contraception—is critical for millions of Americans, especially those who live in states that are banning or severely restricting abortion care.



Access to contraception is essential to ensuring all people have control over personal decisions about their own health, lives, and families. After the overruling of Roe, which rested on the fundamental right to privacy in matters of health, bodily autonomy, and family, it has never been more important to protect and expand access to family planning services.



The Administration looks forward to working with Congress as H.R. 8373 proceeds through the legislative process in order to protect and expand access to contraception, as well as to protect other rights and liberties.

