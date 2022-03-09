Statement of Administration Policy on House Amendment to the Senate Amendment to H.R. 2471

By: Office of Management and Budget Communications

The Administration strongly urges swift passage of H.R. 2471, making appropriations for fiscal year 2022, and for other purposes. This bipartisan legislation would end a damaging series of short-term continuing resolutions that for months have undermined the Government’s ability to meet pressing challenges and would provide critical resources to invest in American workers and families and advance American leadership abroad.



H.R. 2471 includes $13.6 billion in humanitarian, security, and economic assistance for Ukraine and neighboring countries to support the Ukrainian people as they defend their country and democracy. These resources would mean additional defense equipment for Ukraine, lifesaving humanitarian assistance for the Ukrainian people, stronger sanctions enforcement to further hold Russia accountable, and additional support for U.S. troop deployments to neighboring countries. The Administration appreciates the bipartisan support for these resources to allow Federal agencies to respond quickly and efficiently to the emerging and evolving needs in Ukraine, across the region, and around the world.



To support the COVID-19 pandemic response and begin work on the National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan, this bipartisan legislation provides $15.6 billion in additional resources to meet some immediate needs. This includes $5 billion for the Department of State and the U.S. Agency for International Development to support the global pandemic response, including getting more shots in arms around the world. While these funds would help meet some immediate needs, additional funds will be needed to continue providing the treatments, vaccines, and tests Americans need and prepare to fight future variants.



The Administration also greatly appreciates the $1 billion provided to launch the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, a bold initiative to help speed transformational research to improve the health of all Americans, with an initial focus on cancer and other diseases such as diabetes and Alzheimer’s.



H.R. 2471 also includes important investments that advance a range of key national priorities. The legislation would make education and housing more affordable for American families, support law enforcement, provide veterans world-class healthcare, prioritize mental health and substance use treatment, confront the climate crisis, and advance American leadership abroad. It also includes the bipartisan legislation to renew and strengthen the Violence Against Women Act.

The Administration urges the Congress to send this critical legislation to the President’s desk for signature without delay.