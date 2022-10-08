Statement of Administration Policy on S. 3969 – Protection and Advocacy for Voting Access Program Inclusion Act

The Administration supports S. 3969, the Protection and Advocacy for Voting Access Program Inclusion Act. This bipartisan legislation seeks to improve access to voting for persons with disabilities in Native American communities and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. S. 3969 is consistent with the Administration’s commitment to protect the fundamental and sacred right to vote and to make the ability to vote more equitable and accessible for all Americans. The Administration calls for swift passage of this bill in order to advance the right to vote for persons with disabilities.

