Statement of Administration Policy on S. 4132 – Women’s Health Protection Act of 2022

By: Office of Management and Budget Communications

The Administration strongly supports Senate passage of S. 4132, the Women’s Health Protection Act of 2022. The urgency to protect women’s health, their fundamental right to control their reproductive choices, and the freedom of all people to build their own future has never been greater.



The position of the Biden Administration has been clear since Day One: We will defend women’s constitutional rights recognized in Roe v. Wade nearly half a century ago—rights that have been under attack for decades, and are under unprecedented threat now, despite strong support from the American people. State laws designed to restrict access to abortion have increased at an alarming rate recently—in Texas, Mississippi, and many other states around the country. These extreme laws are endangering the freedom and safety of all women, and they are particularly devastating for those who have fewer options and resources, such as low-income women and those in underserved communities, including women of color and many in rural areas.



It is evident that the constitutional rights protected for nearly 50 years are now in severe jeopardy. It is imperative for Congress to act to adopt statutory protections for women’s access to essential health care services and reproductive choice, regardless of where they live. Congress must further act to protect health care providers’ ability to provide such critical services free from unwarranted and inappropriate restrictions, and to eliminate unjustified burdens on commerce that prevent women and their families from participating fully and equally in the economic and social life of the United States.



The protections that the Women’s Health Protection Act would ensure are essential to the health, safety, and progress of our nation.



Congress should advance this important bill with the utmost urgency this moment demands. The President looks forward to working with Congress throughout the legislative process and signing the Women’s Health Protection Act into law.