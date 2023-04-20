Statement of Administration Policy on S.J. Res. 10

The Administration strongly opposes S.J. Res. 10, which would invalidate an interim final rule issued by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to safeguard the health of veterans and beneficiaries of the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA). The rule helps ensure that veterans and CHAMPVA beneficiaries can access abortion counseling and abortions in cases of rape, incest, or when the life or health of the veteran or CHAMPVA beneficiary would be endangered if the pregnancy were carried to term.



This interim final rule was a direct response to abortion restrictions that were creating serious risks to the life and health of our Nation’s veterans. Access to world-class reproductive health services is essential for preserving the life and health of veterans and CHAMPVA beneficiaries. S.J. Res. 10 would mean that veterans who are raped would not have access to the care they need. The legislation would not only prevent veterans and CHAMPVA beneficiaries from receiving essential health care when they need it most—it undermines patient safety and invites political interference into deeply personal decisions made by pregnant veterans and CHAMPVA beneficiaries in consultation with their health care providers, threatening their health and lives.



This statement is online here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/SAP-SJRes10.pdf