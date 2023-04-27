Statement of Administration Policy on S.J. Res. 11

By: Office of Management and Budget Communications

The Administration strongly opposes passage of S.J. Res. 11, a joint resolution to disapprove “Control of Air Pollution from New Motor Vehicles: Heavy-Duty Engine and Vehicle Standards.” This final rule amends the heavy-duty emission control program – including the standards, test procedures, and other requirements – to further reduce the air quality impacts of heavy-duty engines. The final rule cuts pollution, boosts public health, and advances environmental justice. In comparison, S.J. Res. 11 would result in weaker emissions standards and the loss of at least $36 billion in present value net benefits to society. Heavy-duty vehicles and engines contribute to pollutants that threaten public health. Over time, the final rule will prevent hundreds of premature deaths, thousands of childhood asthma cases, and millions of lost school-days every year for the tens of millions of Americans who live, work, and go to school near roadways with high truck volume including truck freight routes.



If Congress were to pass S.J. Res. 11, the President would veto it.

* * * * * * * This statement is online here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/SAP-SJRes-11.pdf