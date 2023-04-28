Statement of Administration Policy on S.J. Res. 4 Resolution to remove deadline of the Equal Rights Amendment

By: White House: Office of Management and Budget Communications

The Administration strongly supports Senate passage of S.J. Res. 4, a Joint Resolution that would declare the Equal Rights Amendment to be valid to all intents and purposes as part of the Constitution. As a recently published Office of Legal Counsel memorandum makes clear, there is nothing standing in Congress’s way from passing such a resolution.



In the United States of America, no one’s rights should be denied on account of their sex. It is long past time to definitively enshrine the principle of gender equality in the Constitution. Gender equality is not only a moral issue: the full participation of women and girls across all aspects of our society is essential to our economic prosperity, our security, and the health of our democracy.



This statement is online here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/SJRes-4-SAP.pdf