Statement of Administration Policy on S.J. Res. 62 – Congressional Disapproval

The Administration strongly opposes passage of S.J. Res. 62, which would disapprove of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) action to allow imports of fresh beef from Paraguay into the United States. USDA conducted a rigorous scientific evaluation including site visits, a full risk analysis, and ongoing review of the region’s animal health status and concluded that the risk of fresh beef imports from Paraguay is low. This rule will not displace domestic fresh beef production as Paraguayan imports are subject to the existing aggregate quota level currently applied to a number of Latin American and other countries. If enacted, S.J. Res. 62 would undermine the credibility of long-standing science-based decision-making processes respected by the U.S. and upheld in our trade agreements, and could in turn severely threaten fair access to new and existing export markets for U.S. farmers and ranchers.

If enacted, S.J. Res. 62 would indefinitely ban all Paraguayan beef to the United States and mark a significant setback in the United States-Paraguay bilateral relationship and U.S. credibility as a reliable economic partner across Latin America. Russia removed access to its markets for some Paraguayan beef exporters after Paraguay denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In addition, Paraguay is de facto embargoed from directly exporting beef to the People’s Republic of China (PRC) as the sole remaining South American country that recognizes Taiwan. Access to the U.S. market is critical for Paraguay to recover exports lost to Russia and to withstand pressure from the PRC to withdraw diplomatic recognition of Taiwan. This resolution would amplify the false narratives pushed by our adversaries that the United States is not a reliable economic partner. And it would seriously harm U.S. national security interests, especially our efforts to support partners around the world who seek our help to resist economic coercion.