Statement of Administration Policy on Substitute Amendment to H.R. 3237

The Administration supports Senate passage of the amendment in the nature of a substitute to H.R. 3237, making emergency supplemental appropriations for the fiscal year (FY) ending September 30, 2021, and for other purposes. The bill provides $2.1 billion in emergency appropriations to: reimburse direct costs incurred by the attack on the Capitol; improve facility security; protect Members of Congress, employees, and visitors; reimburse Legislative Branch entities for COVID-19 pandemic costs; and enable Federal agencies to begin relocating Afghan Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants and their families.



In addition to repairing the physical damage to the Capitol Complex, the amendment in the nature of a substitute to H.R. 3237 makes necessary investments to improve security of the Capitol in order to protect Members of Congress, congressional staff, and visitors. The bill provides critical resources to the United States Capitol Police for officer salaries, equipment, training, and mental health counseling. It also funds physical security upgrades to the Capitol Complex, including hardening windows and doors as well as installing new cameras. The bill also provides necessary resources to the House Sergeant-at-Arms for enhanced security for Members of Congress.



The Administration strongly supports the resources included in the bill to enable Federal agencies to begin relocating SIV applicants and their eligible family members, including: $500 million for the President’s Emergency Refugee and Migration Assistance Fund and $100 million for the Department of State’s Migration and Refugee Assistance account; $500 million for Department of Defense Overseas Humanitarian, Disaster, and Civic Aid; and $25 million for the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Refugee Resettlement. The Administration remains committed to supporting the Afghan people, including by fulfilling our commitment to Afghan nationals who worked for or on behalf of the U.S. Government. The Administration also appreciates the increase in the number of authorized visas and the statutory improvements to the SIV program.



The Administration also strongly supports the $521 million included in the bill to reimburse the Army and Air National Guard for the Guard’s five months of support to the United States Capitol Police. This funding would enable the National Guard to continue its military training activities for the remainder of FY 2021.



The Administration looks forward to working with the Congress in a bipartisan manner to address unmet funding needs.