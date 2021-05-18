STATEMENT OF ADMINISTRATION POLICY S. 1260 – Endless Frontier Act (Sen. Schumer, D-NY, Sen. Young, R-IN, and 12 cosponsors)

The Administration supports Senate passage of S. 1260, the Endless Frontier Act. This bipartisan legislation is an important step in ensuring the U.S. remains globally competitive in the 21st century. As our Nation works to recover from the worst economic and public health crises of our lifetimes, now is the time to make these major investments in our long-term economic resilience and competitiveness.



S. 1260 is aligned with the President’s vision to build a stronger, more inclusive innovation engine in the United States. It would strengthen U.S. innovation ecosystems through new investments in research, commercialization, and manufacturing.



S. 1260 would authorize historic investments in critical science and engineering research, from artificial intelligence to advanced energy, including through a new directorate of the National Science Foundation (NSF). The legislation would promote economic equity through the creation of a Chief Diversity Officer at the NSF and support for broadening participation in STEM education. S. 1260 would also build on the Federal government’s existing innovation infrastructure, including support for the Department of Energy and the National Labs. It would strengthen scientific research and technology commercialization activities at academic institutions across the country. S. 1260 would strengthen U.S. manufacturing and create manufacturing jobs, and would authorize increased investments in Manufacturing USA Institutes and the Manufacturing Extension Partnership. This legislation would help bring new jobs in manufacturing and high-tech sectors to more communities around the country by authorizing investments in regional technology hubs.



Finally, S. 1260 would take an important step toward improving our supply chain resilience through the creation of a program at the Department of Commerce to monitor and analyze critical supply chains and help reduce supply chain vulnerabilities in the face of major disruptions. This program would include support for semiconductor manufacturing and research, which, if funded, would strengthen U.S. global leadership in the semiconductor industry.



The Administration applauds these steps to strengthen our economic competitiveness by authorizing investment in our R&D capabilities and manufacturing base in a diverse set of U.S. regions and communities. We look forward to working with the Congress on further improvements as this legislation progresses, including taking steps to fund these critical priorities.