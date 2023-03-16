STATEMENT OF ADMINISTRATION POLICY S. 316 – To Repeal the Authorizations for Use of Military Force Against Iraq

In keeping with President Biden’s longstanding commitment to replacing outdated authorizations for the use of military force, the Administration supports Senate passage of S. 316, to repeal the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution of 2002 (“2002 AUMF”) and the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution of 1991 (“1991 AUMF”). This bipartisan legislation would terminate the October 16, 2002 statutory authorization for the use of military force against Iraq, and the January 14, 1991 statutory authorization for use of military force in the Gulf War pursuant to relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.



The Administration notes that the United States conducts no ongoing military activities that rely primarily on the 2002 AUMF, and no ongoing military activities that rely on the 1991 AUMF, as a domestic legal basis. Repeal of these authorizations would have no impact on current U.S. military operations and would support this Administration’s commitment to a strong and comprehensive relationship with our Iraqi partners. That partnership, which includes cooperation with the Iraqi Security Forces, continues at the invitation of the Government of Iraq in an advise, assist, and enable role.



Furthermore, President Biden remains committed to working with the Congress to ensure that outdated authorizations for the use of military force are replaced with a narrow and specific framework more appropriate to protecting Americans from modern terrorist threats. Toward that end, the Administration will ensure that Congress has a clear and thorough understanding of the effect of any such action and of the threats facing U.S. forces, personnel, and interests around the world. As the Administration works with Congress, it will be will be critical to maintain the clear authority to address threats to the United States’ national interests with appropriately decisive and effective military action.



As Commander-in-Chief, the President has no higher priority than ensuring the safety and security of the American people and defending this nation.

