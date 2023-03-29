STATEMENT OF ADMINISTRATION POLICY S. 870 – Fire Grants and Safety Act

The Administration strongly supports Senate passage of S. 870. This bipartisan legislation would reauthorize the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighter Grant Program (AFG), Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER), and the U.S. Fire Administration (USFA). These programs provide critical resources to communities across the nation for firefighters, facilities, equipment, and training. S. 870 would extend the programs’ authorizations of appropriations until 2030 and extend the sunset of AFG and SAFER until 2032. We encourage Congress to fund these programs at the levels requested in the President’s FY 2024 Budget.

