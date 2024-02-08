STATEMENT OF ADMINISTRATION POLICY Senate Amendment to H.R. 815

Emergency National

Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024

(Senator Murray, D-WA)

The Administration strongly supports Senate passage of the substitute amendment to H.R. 815, the Emergency National Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024. H.R. 815 provides over $118 billion in funding for critical bipartisan national security priorities.



This bipartisan national security bill includes the toughest and fairest set of border reforms in decades. It would make the Nation safer, make the border more secure, and treat people fairly and humanely, consistent with America’s values as a Nation. It would make the U.S. asylum process fairer and more efficient while protecting the most vulnerable. It would expedite work permits so that those who are here and qualify can get to work more quickly. It would create more opportunities for families to come together—through short-term visits as well as increased permanent lawful pathways. It ensures the most vulnerable, unaccompanied young children, have paid legal representation. It would provide a new temporary emergency authority to shut down the border when it becomes overwhelmed. It strengthens Federal law against fentanyl trafficking. It would also provide the resources the Administration has repeatedly requested to secure the border by adding over 1,500 new U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel, including border patrol agents and CBP Officers, 100 new immigration judge teams, over 4,300 asylum officers, and 100 cutting-edge inspection machines to help detect and stop the flow of fentanyl.



H.R. 815 provides urgent funding for Ukraine to keep defending itself against Russia’s brutal war of conquest. Every week, every month that passes without new Ukraine aid means fewer artillery shells, fewer air defense systems, and fewer tools for Ukraine to defend itself against the Russian onslaught. This funding would ensure that critically needed U.S. weapons and equipment continue to flow to the battlefield as the Ukrainian people defend their sovereignty against Russian aggression, while also enhancing America’s Defense Industrial Base here at home. If we do not stop Putin’s appetite for power and control in Ukraine, he will not limit himself to just Ukraine and the costs for America and America’s allies and partners will rise.



This bill also provides Israel with what it needs to protect its people against Hamas, Hezbollah, and other external threats, including those from Iran and its proxy groups. The funding provided in this bill would ensure Israel has what it needs to defeat Hamas and ensure that the atrocities of October 7, 2023 can never again occur. It would also provide urgent life-saving humanitarian assistance for vulnerable people suffering around the globe, including for the Palestinian people.



In addition, H.R. 815 provides funding to maintain America’s focus on the importance of integrated deterrence in the Indo-Pacific for the purpose of maintaining peace and stability.



The bill also further meets the Administration’s commitment to America’s Afghan allies, their families, and those who sacrificed alongside U.S. soldiers, diplomats, and development workers over two-decades of war.



This bill reflects the totality of the President’s national security supplemental funding request of October 20, 2023 and provides funding for multiple national security priorities, as opposed to the House’s recent ploy to use Israel funding as a political maneuver.



The Administration urges both chambers of the Congress to quickly send this supplemental funding bill to the President’s desk.